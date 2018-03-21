Woman celebrates World Down Syndrome day on birthday

It's no coincidence that World Down Syndrome Day is Adrianne Free's birthday.

That's because she is constantly breaking barriers for those with Down Syndrome and celebrating her life.

"We have always kind of brought her up to be social," Adrianne's mother Debra said. "I mean she's a social butterfly, she doesn't meet a stranger."

Besides competing in the Special Olympics since a young age, Adrianne loves to dance.

She recently joined an all abilities dance class, but then wanted more of a challenge.

"So we put her an a beginning hip hop class," Debra said. "And so now she's the only one with Down Syndrome in that class."

And Adrianne is absolutely thrilled.

"It's not too hard," Adrianne said. "It's my talent. I love to dance."

And just a few years ago Adrianne wanted another challenge. She wanted to lose weight.

"We were told for years that the reason why she was heavy was because she had Down Syndrome," her mother said. "And I didn't like that answer."

So with a lot of determination, Adrianne lost 90 pounds.

"I feel great and healthy," Adrianne said. "Motivated."



"Very motivated," Debra said. "She was determined."

But through all of her ups and downs, Adrianne is just happy the world is celebrating people like her. And her mother wants other parents of Down Syndrome children to know it's going to be okay.

"It's not a devastating disease," Debra said. "It's not something that you have to be sad about. It's just a different journey and you're gonna meet different people. But it's an 'I can.'"



"Yeah, I can!" Adrianne exclaimed. "Don't ever give up!"

