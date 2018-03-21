Suspects in Buckskin murder back in Gibson Co.

An investigation is underway into possible animal abuse in Gibson County.More >>
Crews battled a large fire in Francisco. Authorities confirm it's at Sloan Tree Service on County Road 175 South.More >>
The two people arrested in Illinois in connection with a Buckskin murder are back in Gibson County. Jacob Wilson and Ashley Robling were booked into jail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
One special animal in Daviess County, Kentucky may be the ticket to helping some very deserving children find comfort.More >>
An Ohio County couple wanted on rape and sexual abuse charges are in jail.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Federal agents arrested a Tuskegee University coach Wednesday on drug distribution and gun charges.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
