Suspects in Buckskin murder back in Gibson Co.

The two people arrested in Illinois in connection with a Buckskin murder are back in Gibson County.

Jacob Wilson and Ashley Robling were booked into jail Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Bottoms says everything went smoothly transporting them back.

Wilson is charged with murder. Robling is still facing a probation violation charge.

Sheriff Bottoms says there is still no word when she might face more charges.

Prosecutor Mike Cochren told us Monday more charges could be added.

Authorities say 62-year-old Samuel Bethe was shot in the head Friday, and his mobile home was set on fire.

Wilson and Robling were captured in Illinois Saturday.

