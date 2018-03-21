Daviess Co. puppy starting to visit court and comfort children

One special animal in Daviess County, Kentucky may be the ticket to helping some very deserving children find comfort.

Watson the Goldendoodle is a familiar face at CASA of Ohio Valley, but soon he will become familiar with the family court as a therapy dog.

At first glance, Watson may seem like an ordinary dog but once his harness is on, he knows it is time for business.

The 10-month-old puppy has been training as a therapy dog for children in family court since Rosemary Conder, the Executive Director of CASA, got him as a puppy.

He knows to sit, stay, shake, and lie down. Most importantly, he knows to brighten people's days. Especially children going through very difficult hardships.

"Watson is always able to put a smile on all of the children's faces and the different family members," said Robin Gaynor with CASA. "He brings a sense of calming and just joy to stressful situations."

Watson still has some more training to go, but he soon will be bringing smiles to children every week at family court.

