Ohio Co. couple arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges

Ohio Co. couple arrested on rape, sexual abuse charges

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Linda Crabtree (Source: Ohio County Jail). Linda Crabtree (Source: Ohio County Jail).
Cisero Crabtree (Source: Ohio County Jail). Cisero Crabtree (Source: Ohio County Jail).
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Ohio County couple wanted on rape and sexual abuse charges are in jail.

Kentucky State Police tell us they received a tip that Cisero and Linda Crabtree were at a home in Hartford. Authorities went there and found them.

Both wanted in connection with a 2015 case in Ohio and Daviess Counties, involving allegations of rape and sexual abuse.

