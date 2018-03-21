Source: McCarty interview went well, could be offered UE job soon

Sources with the UE athletics program say the interview with Walter McCarty went well Wednesday.

They say he is the front runner for Aces head coach. They say a decision could come Wednesday, but certainly by the end of the week.

Walter is currently assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

He also played for Harrison High School and the University Of Kentucky before playing 10 years in the NBA.

Sources say David Ragland could be offered an assistant coaching job.

Sources close to UE say Walter McCarty's interview went well. He's the front runner for head basketball coach. Decision as early as today, certainly by the end of week. — Randy Moore (@Randy14News) March 21, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.