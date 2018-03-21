Source: McCarty interview went well, could be offered UE job soo - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Source: McCarty interview went well, could be offered UE job soon

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Sources with the UE athletics program say the interview with Walter McCarty went well Wednesday.

They say he is the front runner for Aces head coach. They say a decision could come Wednesday, but certainly by the end of the week. 

Walter is currently assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

He also played for Harrison High School and the University Of Kentucky before playing 10 years in the NBA.

Sources say David Ragland could be offered an assistant coaching job. 

