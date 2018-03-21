Arc of Evansville gets donation from local farmers

The Arc of Evansville received a $2,500 donation Wednesday.

A check presentation was held Wednesday morning. It's from the "America's Farmers Grow Communities" and the Monsanto Fund.

Local farmer Dennis Herrenbruck and his wife, Nancy, won the award and chose the Arc of Evansville to receive the gift.

Dennis said he hopes to make a lot of people smile from the donation.

Since the program began in 2010, Grow Communities has given more than $29-million across the U.S.

