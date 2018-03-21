EPD: Dad claims he kept the power turned off to "teach kids a lesson"

Sources with the UE athletics program say the interview with Walter McCarty went well Wednesday. They say he is the front runner for Aces head coach.More >>
The Arc of Evansville received a $2,500 donation Wednesday. It's from the "America's Farmers Grow Communities" and the Monsanto Fund. Local farmer Dennis Herrenbruck and his wife, Nancy, won the award and chose the Arc of Evansville to receive the gift.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
You may be planning for some spring cleaning or home renovations, especially if you were affected by February's flooding, but be careful who you hire to do that work.More >>
Police say they were called late Tuesday afternoon to a home on W. Florida Street.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
A 12-year-old boy who was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort Monday night, and he was held underwater for about six minutes, according to witnesses. His condition is still not known.More >>
