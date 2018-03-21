EPD: Children in home with drugs and guns, parents arrested

Two people are in jail after Evansville Police say they found drugs and guns in a home with children.

Police say they were called late Tuesday afternoon to a home on W. Florida Street because of an assault in progress.

When officers got there, they say they could smell marijuana.

They say Emily Johnson answered the door and Brett Schaefer came to the living room along with his daughter.

Police say Johnson told them her five children also lived in the home.

Officers say they first found a baggy of marijuana, a bottle of pills, and a burnt blunt under a baby crib.

They say there were also two safes in the house, but Schaefer denied being able to open them.

Officers say he had nearly $870 in his pocket.

After Schaefer was taken to a patrol car, police say Johnson told them the keys to the safe were on Schaefer's key ring.

Inside, police say they found several grams of marijuana, synthetic marijuana, scales, a gun, and ammunition.

While Officers were looking through the house, they say they noticed burn marks in all the mattresses and blankets in the home, including the children's bedding, and the pack and play that a child was sleeping in.

Johnson is facing charges of neglect and maintaining a common nuisance.

Schaefer is facing several drug dealing charges and neglect.

