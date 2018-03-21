Animal abuse investigation underway in Gibson Co.

An investigation is underway into possible animal abuse in Gibson County.

The sheriff's office served a warrant Wednesday morning after getting numerous complaints about abuse and neglect at a property on W. 450 South. We're told their findings will be forwarded on to the prosecutor's office.

14 News reporter Evan Gorman saw several different animals in the in the area includuing horses, chickens and a donkey.

So far, only one horse has been tied up. Other horse, pony and donkey are roaming/running. Lots of gaps in fencing. Animal control is going to get back up. They say it’s a man with a lasso pic.twitter.com/vNU5khJZhx — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 21, 2018

Rescue leaders tell me they offered help to the owner, but it was not well received. pic.twitter.com/djVSv4pVIx — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) March 21, 2018

Evan will have more on this story tonight on 14 News.

