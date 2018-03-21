Consumer Alert: Protect yourself from bad contractors

Be careful who you hire to do work on your home. (WFIE)

You may be planning for some spring cleaning or home renovations, especially if you were affected by February's flooding, but be careful who you hire to do that work.

A Newburgh family recently reached out to us after they claimed a contractor took money for a job he didn't finish.

We tracked that contractor down and they got their money back, but a lot of people aren't as lucky.

"They show up especially after a major storm or in the winter time when your home needs some repair done." says The Tri-State Better Business Bureau's Director of Media Services, Oana Schneider.

The complaints about contractors who leave a mess behind and take your money with them come rolling in this time of year..when homeowners are looking to clean up after a storm or revamp after a long winter.

"So, yes, it happens a lot and we do not have very good control of this," says Schneider.

That's because officials say these contractors can be hard to find once the damage is done. They may give you a wrong name or fake number and skip town.

But, there are ways the Better Business Bureau can help.

In the Newburgh family's case, they say they reached out to the BBB after the contractor, who was referred to them by a home improvement store, left their home a mess and wouldn't return their calls.

The BBB can be a mediator, making calls to the business owner, sending letters and giving them a rating on their website. That contractor's rating is a D+. Officials say he hasn't answered their complaint. Before that, his company didn't have a rating.

"If you want to make sure you hired someone you can really trust, make sure to take just 5 to 10 minutes to look into them before you give them any kind of money," says Schneider.

Some stores, like Lowe's, are trying to make this process easier by doing that for you.

"We see a lot of that, people get taken for their money. They come in, they don't know what they're doing. They don't even know where to start with home improvement projects.." says west side Lowe's store manager Aaron Tanner.

Lowe's has crews who'll do the work for you or, you have the option of hiring someone through the certified home improvement website, Porch.com.

Your best bet to keep your money safe is to take a few minutes and research the person you're opening your home to..saving you money and future headaches.

"Every time this happens and they do work for you, they actually do more damage, so fixing it is going to cost you way more than it would've cost to have it done the right way the first time," says Schneider.

If you're having problems with a local contractor or other businesses, call the Better Business Bureau.

We've linked their info and other helpful links here.

