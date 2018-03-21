Officials: Source of Posey Co. fuel leak found - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Officials: Source of Posey Co. fuel leak found

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Viewer Video Viewer Video
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

The source of the fuel leak into Big Creek in Posey County has been found, according to Marathon Pipe Line officials.

Friday morning, Marathon Pipe Line officials said 1,098 barrels had been recovered along with another 30 barrels during the excavation process to find the leak source. They are now figuring out how to repair it.

Company officials say 42,000 gallons is believed to have leaked.

Sheriff Greg Oeth says there are catch basins in the area of Lower New Harmony Road and Copperline Road, but the actual spill is near State Road 69 in the Solitude area.

Sheriff Oeth says the EMA director and county commissioners have been in contact with Marathon since around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officials with Marathon Pipe Line LLC say they got the call about a possible spill around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say crews immediately shut down the pipeline and set up two boom sites before they continued working to clean up the fuel. Officials say the cleanup is going well and residents shouldn't be worried. They say there are no air quality concerns. 

As of right now, there is no indication that the fuel has moved passed the Lower New Harmony Road.

Sheriff Oeth says the line runs for several miles into Gibson County and the Wabash River. 

Posey County EMA officials say this isn't the first time a spill has happened in the county.

Marathon Pipe Line LLC released more than 35,800 gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to the Wabash River back in 2016 when its 10-inch Robinson-Mt. Vernon pipeline failed. Marathon cleaned up the oil and took steps to prevent future releases.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 and Illinois Protection Agency announced an agreement with Marathon on Thursday to resolve the violation of the Clean Water Act.

Marathon will pay $226,000 in federal penalties and $109,000 in civil penalties, totaling $335,000.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

    Friday, March 23 2018 1:27 AM EDT2018-03-23 05:27:27 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:59:37 GMT
    (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...(Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP). Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the...

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

    The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

    More >>

  • Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Man's body left lying on the side of road after EMS pronounced him dead

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:48:34 GMT
    Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)Ty Ross' body was left on the side of the road after being pronounced dead. (Source: WWSB/Julie Ross)

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

    Julie Ross estimates that Ty Ross' body was in the hot sun for about three hours until it was taken away. 

    More >>

  • Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Maryland school shooting victim has died

    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:09 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:09:14 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:59:15 GMT
    (Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...(Courtesy of the Willey family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Willey family shows Jaelynn Willey. A teenager armed with a handgun shot and critically wounded Willey inside a Maryland school on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, and the shooter was k...

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>

    The mother of a teenage girl shot when a classmate opened fire inside their Maryland high school says she has "no life left in her" and is being removed from life support.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly