Officials: Source of Posey Co. fuel leak found

The source of the fuel leak into Big Creek in Posey County has been found, according to Marathon Pipe Line officials.

Here’s a look at all the gear here for the cleanup.. pic.twitter.com/bRX8r13Tyz — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 22, 2018

Friday morning, Marathon Pipe Line officials said 1,098 barrels had been recovered along with another 30 barrels during the excavation process to find the leak source. They are now figuring out how to repair it.

Company officials say 42,000 gallons is believed to have leaked.

Sheriff Greg Oeth says there are catch basins in the area of Lower New Harmony Road and Copperline Road, but the actual spill is near State Road 69 in the Solitude area.

Crews cleaning up after a fuel leak. This is at Lower New Harmony Rd. at Big Creek in Posey Co. Leak happened N of Johnson Rd. E of SR69. pic.twitter.com/FEqtYwWj0C — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 21, 2018

Sheriff Oeth says the EMA director and county commissioners have been in contact with Marathon since around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with Marathon Pipe Line LLC say they got the call about a possible spill around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say crews immediately shut down the pipeline and set up two boom sites before they continued working to clean up the fuel. Officials say the cleanup is going well and residents shouldn't be worried. They say there are no air quality concerns.

As of right now, there is no indication that the fuel has moved passed the Lower New Harmony Road.

I asked officials if people should be worried about the water quality.

They said no. The area affected does not have many homes. Well water testing will be underway. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 22, 2018

Sheriff Oeth says the line runs for several miles into Gibson County and the Wabash River.

Posey County EMA officials say this isn't the first time a spill has happened in the county.

Marathon Pipe Line LLC released more than 35,800 gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel to the Wabash River back in 2016 when its 10-inch Robinson-Mt. Vernon pipeline failed. Marathon cleaned up the oil and took steps to prevent future releases.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region 5 and Illinois Protection Agency announced an agreement with Marathon on Thursday to resolve the violation of the Clean Water Act.

Marathon will pay $226,000 in federal penalties and $109,000 in civil penalties, totaling $335,000.

