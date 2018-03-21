Officials: Great progress made overnight on Posey Co. fuel spill cleanup

Great progress was made overnight on the cleanup efforts for the fuel that leaked into Big Creek in Posey County, according to officials.

Here’s a look at all the gear here for the cleanup.. pic.twitter.com/bRX8r13Tyz — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 22, 2018

Officials with Marathon Pipe Line LLC say 42,000 gallons is believed to have leaked. Officials told 14 News Thursday morning that 700 barrels of fuel have been gathered with about 1,000 more still to go.

Sheriff Greg Oeth says there are catch basins in the area of Lower New Harmony Road and Copperline Road, but the actual spill near State Road 69 in the Solitude area.

Crews cleaning up after a fuel leak. This is at Lower New Harmony Rd. at Big Creek in Posey Co. Leak happened N of Johnson Rd. E of SR69. pic.twitter.com/FEqtYwWj0C — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 21, 2018

Sheriff Oeth says the EMA director and county commissioners have been in contact with Marathon since around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with Marathon Pipe Line LLC say they got the call about a possible spill around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say crews immediately shut down the pipeline and set up two boom sites before they continued working to clean up the fuel. Officials say the cleanup is going well and residents shouldn't be worried. They say there are no air quality concerns.

As of right now, there is no indication that the fuel has moved passed the Lower New Harmony Road.

I asked officials if people should be worried about the water quality.

They said no. The area affected does not have many homes. Well water testing will be underway. — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 22, 2018

Crews are still working to pinpoint the exact release point on the pipeline.

Sheriff Oeth says the line runs for several miles into Gibson County and the Wabash River.

Crews cleaning up after a fuel leak. This is at Lower New Harmony Rd. at Big Creek in Posey Co. Leak happened N of Johnson Rd. E of SR69. pic.twitter.com/FEqtYwWj0C — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 21, 2018

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.