Officials: Great progress made overnight on Posey Co. fuel spill - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Officials: Great progress made overnight on Posey Co. fuel spill cleanup

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Viewer Video Viewer Video
POSEY CO., IN (WFIE) -

Great progress was made overnight on the cleanup efforts for the fuel that leaked into Big Creek in Posey County, according to officials.

Officials with Marathon Pipe Line LLC say 42,000 gallons is believed to have leaked. Officials told 14 News Thursday morning that 700 barrels of fuel have been gathered with about 1,000 more still to go.

Sheriff Greg Oeth says there are catch basins in the area of Lower New Harmony Road and Copperline Road, but the actual spill near State Road 69 in the Solitude area.

Sheriff Oeth says the EMA director and county commissioners have been in contact with Marathon since around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. 

Officials with Marathon Pipe Line LLC say they got the call about a possible spill around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say crews immediately shut down the pipeline and set up two boom sites before they continued working to clean up the fuel. Officials say the cleanup is going well and residents shouldn't be worried. They say there are no air quality concerns. 

As of right now, there is no indication that the fuel has moved passed the Lower New Harmony Road.

Crews are still working to pinpoint the exact release point on the pipeline. 

Sheriff Oeth says the line runs for several miles into Gibson County and the Wabash River. 

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Officials: Great progress made overnight on Posey Co. fuel spill cleanup

    Officials: Great progress made overnight on Posey Co. fuel spill cleanup

    Thursday, March 22 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-03-22 12:56:38 GMT
    Viewer VideoViewer Video

    Fuel has spilled in into Big Creek in Posey County. Sheriff Greg Oeth says it's from a Marathon Pipe Line LLC. 

    More >>

    Fuel has spilled in into Big Creek in Posey County. Sheriff Greg Oeth says it's from a Marathon Pipe Line LLC. 

    More >>

  • Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses

    Indiana governor signs bill letting 'Dreamers' get licenses

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-03-22 11:07:13 GMT
    (WFIE file)(WFIE file)
    (WFIE file)(WFIE file)

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.

    More >>

    Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed legislation to lift a prohibition on immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children from obtaining state professional licenses.

    More >>

  • Daviess County, Owensboro teachers rally in Frankfort

    Daviess County, Owensboro teachers rally in Frankfort

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-03-22 03:24:21 GMT
    Both Daviess County and Owensboro Public School teachers traveled on a school bus to rally in Frankfort Wednesday.Both Daviess County and Owensboro Public School teachers traveled on a school bus to rally in Frankfort Wednesday.

    Thousands of teachers from around Kentucky stormed back to Frankfort Wednesday, protesting the pension plan. Teachers from both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools joined in that protest. We caught up with them as they arrived back in town. "We left about eight this morning and got there in time to get to the rally," said Danielle Ellis, Co-president of the Daviess County Kentucky Education Association. "We did a march between the annex and throu...

    More >>

    Thousands of teachers from around Kentucky stormed back to Frankfort Wednesday, protesting the pension plan. Teachers from both Daviess County and Owensboro Public Schools joined in that protest. We caught up with them as they arrived back in town. "We left about eight this morning and got there in time to get to the rally," said Danielle Ellis, Co-president of the Daviess County Kentucky Education Association. "We did a march between the annex and throu...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly