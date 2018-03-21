Fuel spill cleanup underway in Posey Co.

Fuel has spilled in into Big Creek in Posey County. Sheriff Greg Oeth says it's from a Marathon Pipe Line LLC.More >>
Crews battled a large fire in Francisco. Authorities confirm it's at Sloan Tree Service on County Road 175 South.More >>
The Lloyd Expressway is back open after a Wednesday morning wreck.More >>
Madisonville police say the chase started early Wednesday morning when officers went to check out a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the back parking lot of a closed business in the 600 block of S. Main St.More >>
A drug investigation in Ohio County ended with the arrests of three Hartford sisters and a Hawesville man who was hiding in their home.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.More >>
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
Fire officials said the woman was found in the living room on a bed covered in feces and bugs.More >>
A central New York man has admitted that he struck a 10-year-old girl with a screwdriver, dragged her behind a vehicle with a rope and forced hot sauce into her duct tape-covered mouth.More >>
