Fuel spill cleanup underway in Posey Co.

Fuel has spilled in into Big Creek in Posey County.

Sheriff Greg Oeth says it's from a Marathon Pipe Line LLC.

He says there are catch basins in the area of Lower New Harmony Road and Copperline Road, but the actual spill near State Road 69 in the Solitude area.

Crews cleaning up after a fuel leak. This is at Lower New Harmony Rd. at Big Creek in Posey Co. Leak happened N of Johnson Rd. E of SR69. pic.twitter.com/FEqtYwWj0C — Brittany Harry (@Brittany14News) March 21, 2018

Sheriff Oeth says the EMA director and county commissioners have been in contact with Marathon since around 9:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials with Marathon Pipe Line LLC says got the call about a possible spill around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say crews immediately shut down the pipeline, and set up two boom sites. They continue working to clean up the fuel.

It's not yet clear how much was spilled.

Officials say the cleanup is going well, and residents shouldn't be worried.

Sheriff Oeth says the line runs for several miles into Gibson County and the Wabash River.

