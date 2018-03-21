42,000 gallons of fuel spill into Posey Co. waters

An investigation is underway into possible animal abuse in Gibson County.More >>
Crews battled a large fire in Francisco. Authorities confirm it's at Sloan Tree Service on County Road 175 South.More >>
The two people arrested in Illinois in connection with a Buckskin murder are back in Gibson County. Jacob Wilson and Ashley Robling were booked into jail Wednesday afternoon.More >>
One special animal in Daviess County, Kentucky may be the ticket to helping some very deserving children find comfort.More >>
An Ohio County couple wanted on rape and sexual abuse charges are in jail.More >>
Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found explosive devices in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.More >>
If arrested, the customer could face charges of felony assault and physical child abuse, police say.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has announced the indictments of 15 people.More >>
A yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process can cover one of the two Kidde smoke alarm sensors and compromise the its ability to detect smoke.More >>
Jason Bittner, a chiropractor in Warren County, OH, allegedly injured his infant daughter because he resented her gender, prosecutors believe.More >>
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.More >>
The former owner of a Covington-area pool supply store has been arrested after investigators said he caused more than $1 million worth of damage to the business in November 2017.More >>
A Warren County Chiropractor is accused of assaulting a three-month-old child, according to a Mason police report.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
Family, friends, and fans of Saints owner Tom Benson will gather Wednesday to pay their last respects.More >>
