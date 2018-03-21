Missouri man arrested after high-speed chase in Madisonville

Two people are in jail after a police chase in Madisonville.

Madisonville police say the chase started early Wednesday morning when officers went to check out a call about a suspicious vehicle parked in the back parking lot of a closed business in the 600 block of S. Main St.

When the officers got to the business, the suspicious vehicle sped off, almost hitting one of the officer's vehicle. Police chased the car down S. Main at high speed as the driver weaved in and out of traffic.

The chase continued through Earlington before coming to an end when the car stopped at a home on Sugar Creek Rd.

Police say the driver of the car was identified as 44-year-old Robert Keown, of Fenton, MO, and he had active warrants out of both Jefferson Co., MO and Hopkins Co.

Keown was arrested on a long list of charges.

The homeowner, 59-year-old Judy O'Neal, was also arrested on charges of menacing and hindering apprehension.

