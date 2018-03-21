WB Lloyd back open after crash; 1 hurt

The Lloyd Expressway is back open after a Wednesday morning wreck.

Few details about the crash are available right now, but we know it involved two cars on the westbound Lloyd, just west of Hwy 41. We're told one of the drivers was thrown from a vehicle.

That person was conscious when they were taken to the hospital, but there's no word on their condition.

Police had to shut down that section of the westbound Lloyd while crews worked the scene. Drivers were diverted onto Division St.

The westbound Lloyd opened back up just before 8:30 a.m.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.