TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck shuts down section of WB Lloyd

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An accident has a section of the Lloyd shut down right now.

There is a two-car crash on the westbound Lloyd, just west of Hwy 41.

Police have the area shut down and drivers must exit onto Division St.

We'll keep you updated.

