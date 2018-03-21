3 sisters arrested on drug charges in Ohio Co.

A drug investigation in Ohio County ended with the arrests of three Hartford sisters and a Hawesville man who was hiding in their home.

Deputies say they tracked 40-year-old Jeffrey Melton to a home on Highway 231 in Hartford Tuesday evening.

They were allowed to search that home, and say they found him hiding in the crawl space along with a lot of meth, pot and a loaded gun.

He was arrested, along with the three women who lived in that home: Charley Aldridge, Alicia Ralph and Jessica Westerfield.

All four are facing drug trafficking charges, and endangering a minor charges.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.