Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wins Republican nomination

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
CHICAGO (AP) -

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner wins Republican nomination for 2nd term.

For a full list of election results, click the following link: Illinois Primary Election Results

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:36 PM EDT2018-03-21 03:36:26 GMT
