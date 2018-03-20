Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner wins Republican nomination

Former Indiana Senator Richard Lugar was in Evansville on Tuesday. He spoke at the University of Evansville along with UE President, Tom Kazee. The longest ever serving member of the Indiana senate, Mr. Lugar spoke about several important topics including North Korea and strengthening the economy. He also spoke about the importance of bipartisanship in Washington. "I believe it's essential that we have conversation back and forth, or reaching across deliberately to do that, an...

More >>