Owensboro teachers attend Kentucky pension forum

Over a dozen Owensboro educators attended a public forum at the DCPS Learning Center Tuesday evening.

The discussion, hosted by the Kentucky Rough Riders organization, covered the controversial topics surrounding Senate Bill 1 and House Bill 531.

Daviess County Public Schools Superintendent Matt Robbins anchored the forum, sharing information about tax reform plans and proposals, including the latest updates out of Frankfort.

Robbins said, despite what you hear from Kentucky politicians, under-funding of the pension system is a substantial problem.

"We went from a governor, in Governor Beshear, that ignored the problem. (Beshear) never brought any attention to it. It was a problem," said Robbins. "Now we have a governor that is using it as weapon. He's made such an issue out of it that he's weaponized it."

Robbins and others are pushing for lawmakers to keep the pension promise. Along with thousands of other teachers in the state, they say they're hoping to remind others that Kentucky teachers don't get Social Security most retirees depend on.

"Pension reform should not be made on the backs of retired or current teachers or by passing on costs to local taxpayers," Robbins added.

In Frankfort, hope is fading for passing pension reform.

But Governor Matt Bevin remains on the offensive and he's not pulling any punches.

Criticized within his own Republican party for attacking state teachers as selfish and uninformed, Governor Matt Bevin accused the Kentucky Education Association (KEA) of endangering the future of their pensions. Bevin appealed to what he called the silent majority to back his plan for pension reform.

The KEA President says they are still open to dialogue.

"We deal with bullies everyday," said KEA President Stephanie Winkler. "We know how to handle ourselves. And we're absolutely willing to talk to anybody."

"We need to find a way to protect our local governments," explained Senate Ray Jones II, the Democratic Floor Leader. "We need to find a way to address pension reform. But, we can't destroy public education and the teaching profession in the process.

If pension reform is not passed, Bevin predicts immediate consequences to local governments that he says would shoulder the burden of rising pension costs totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.

