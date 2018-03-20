Former IN Senator speaks at UE - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Former IN Senator speaks at UE

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Former Indiana Senator Richard Lugar was in Evansville on Tuesday.

He spoke at the University of Evansville along with UE President, Tom Kazee. The longest ever serving member of the Indiana senate, Mr. Lugar spoke about several important topics including North Korea and strengthening the economy.

He also spoke about the importance of bipartisanship in Washington.

"I believe it's essential that we have conversation back and forth, or reaching across deliberately to do that, and that's the way at least good legislation occurs, discussion, refinement, and finally some good people that try to enforce it or to enact it as the case may be," Lugar explained.

He says working across the aisle is the only way to create good legislation.

