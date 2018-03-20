Some Henderson school students may switch schools

Letters are going out next week to Henderson parents and you'll get one if you're impacted by new school boundary line changes.

We have learned kindergarten through fifth grade students at East Heights, Spottsville, and Bend Gate Elementary schools may be switching schools as early as next year.

Superintendent Marganna Stanley says enrollment numbers have shifted the past 10 years, and that caused an overpopulation problem in certain schools. The board of education approved the boundary changes.

There's an informational meeting set for Thursday March 29. School officials say, they want to make the transition as easy as possible on families.

