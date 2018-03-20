Gray leads Aces at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

The University of Evansville men's golf team finished 12th at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate at Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tenn.

Evansville recorded a 307 on the final day of competition of the intercollegiate as the Purple Aces finished the tournament with a total of 892 (293 - 292 - 307). Eastern Kentucky won the team championship in the intercollegiate with a team score of 850 (287 - 277 - 286) securing the win by just a single stroke over Carson-Newman.

Tyler Gray led the Aces with a three-round total of 215 (71 - 69 - 75) as Gray finished in a tie for 10th. The senior carded a final-round 75, finishing just 12 strokes off the pace set by the individual medalist. Matthew Ladd followed Gray with a total of 224 (75 - 70 - 79) as Ladd finished the intercollegiate in a tie for 42nd.

Finishing just a stroke behind Ladd was Noah Reese who remained consistent with a final-round 75 to give Reese a total of 225 (74 - 76 - 75) as the junior concluded the tournament in a tie for 45th.

Competing as an individual, Jessie Brumley was the fourth-lowest Aces in the intercollegiate. Brumley tallied a three-round total of 228 (77 - 74 - 77), wrapping-up competition in 53rd.

In a tie for 61st, Spencer Wagner recorded an 81 in the third round for a total of 231 (73 - 77 - 81) while Cameron Weyer was much like Reese in the intercollegiate, staying consistent throughout all three rounds, finishing in a tie for 68th with a three-day total of 234 (77 - 79 - 78).

The Aces take a week off from competition before getting back on the course on March 31 and April 1 at the D.A. Weibring Invitational in Normal, Ill.

Courtesy: UE Athletics