Evansville Sears building officially on the market

The Sears building in Evansville is officially on the market.

According to Hahn Kiefer Real Estate Services, it was listed on the market Monday at $3-million.

The Washington Square Mall property is about nine-acres. The building is more than 196,000 square feet.

We're told, so far no one has reached out with interest in buying the building.

This comes after Sears officials announced the store will be closing in April. It is one of many around the nation to announce its closing in the next few months.

If you're interested in the property, call Gayla Avery Gubler at 812-477-6980.

