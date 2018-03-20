West Side Catholic School uses grant money to keep kids safe

Grant funds twenty-four cameras to keep kids safe at one West Side Catholic School. (WFIE)

Funding school security is on the minds of many across the country.

A lot of people are asking questions in Indiana, especially now that the Indiana General Assembly failed to pass a school safety bill.

Schools are looking for other avenues to keep kids safe, like applying for grants. St. Agnes Catholic School on Evansville's West Side is already putting their grant to good use.

Principal Danielle Carter says, "When you guys came you had to ring the bell to get in. We could see who you were before you even rang the bell."

It is all about knowing who is inside or outside of the building at all times.

"The one in the gym is actually a panoramic zoom," says Carter. "It catches movement, so it will scan the gym."

24 cameras show nearly every inch of the school. That is important because it lets them see everything that is going on in the building, the stairwells, and the halls, all on their mobile devices and computers.

The state budget does not give private schools the same funding as public schools. Many private schools rely more on grant money.

And with that grant money, resources like school cameras throughout the building are possible.

Carter says they paid for the system with a Department of Homeland Security Grant. Non-public schools are now allowed to apply for the federal funds.

Before they were eligible, Carter says the school did its best with just one exterior camera. But whether kids go to a private or public school, Carter says, safety comes first.

"A kiddo is a kiddo, and all kiddos deserve the opportunity to go to school wherever fits them and be safe in that environment," says Carter.

Because at the end of the day, parents trust their kids will come home safe.

"We've just got to make sure that we're prepared," says Carter.

All Indiana schools, public, private, and charter, are eligible to apply for school safety grants, but the state budget funds all school safety specialists.

The state requires each school district to have at least one of these trained staff members. Indiana is one of only two states in the country with that law.

