Crews battle fire at Francisco business

Fire at Sloan Tree Service in Francisco (Video from Gibson County News and Talk)

Crews are battling a large fire in Francisco.

Authorities confirm it's at Sloan Tree Service on County Road 175 South.

The Facebook page, "Gibson County News at Talk" shared live video of the fire starting around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.