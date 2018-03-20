Reitz senior follows father's path with Depauw commitment

Reitz High School's, Noah Jones, committed to play football at Depauw University on Tuesday.

The Senior running back and linebacker was a crucial asset to the Panther's for three seasons. In those years, he totaled 897 rushing yards on 190 carries and 17 touchdowns.

Jones followed in his father's footsteps, Scott, who played for Reitz on the 88-89 Panthers squad. Although he is excited to pave a new path at Depauw, Jones said he'll never forget his "second home."

"I'm always gonna feel at home here, it's never gonna be 'I'm moving on, I'll just leave it behind' it's always gonna be a place where it feels so good to be here," explained Jones. "The big reason I chose this school is because the potential is huge. They have a lot of good goals for me and I think that's a huge reason academically, cause that's what I'm going for, football is a huge part, but I'm really looking forward to the academic part of it."

Jones continued a father and son football tradition at Reitz.

His dad, Scott, played for the Panthers in 1988, under Bill Hape, the father of current coach, Andy Hape.

