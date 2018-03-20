Letter from Owensboro World War II soldier lost and found again

Bill Kirby was serving in Okinawa in World War II, back in 1945. He wrote a sweet letter to his mother while in a fox hole.

That letter's been in the family for several generations now and had been tucked neatly into a book. And it was discovered again, last week, by chance.

The wind nearly carried away one Daviess County family's link to the past last week.

A letter, that had been tucked into a book, but then forgotten. It resurfaced this week.

The fine paper caught the eye of Deandra Smith, and she scooped down to save it and started reading.

"About halfway in the middle of the road I seen a piece of paper and something told me to pick it up," she said.

It was a letter, from WWII soldier, son, and soon-to-be father: Bill Kirby.

Smith shared her finding on social media, and soon the story turned up in the local paper.

"It just popped up and I said that's my uncle Bill!" Joe Kirby, Bill's nephew said.

Joe says he remembers hearing all about that letter from his grandmother.

Robert Wathen, another one of Bill's nephews, says the letter was somehow passed down to him. And he dropped it out of a book last week, without realizing it.

"They told me they was gonna get it back to be really quick. And they did," Wathen said

Joe and Robert didn't know each other well, but Robert copied the letter for Joe to keep. So far he's read it over a dozen times and one part always gets him emotional.

"And mother, take care of my wife and when the baby's born please let me know. Love, your son, Bill."

Bill died just 11 days later. And his son was born just 8 days before the letter was addressed.



"The part where it says let me know when my baby's born," Joe said. "Yeah... Yeah it was sad."

That son, we've learned, died in 2012.

As for Deandra, she knows this was meant to be.

"I feel like this letter was meant to be found," she said. "Maybe so this man could be recognized."

Both Robert and Joe tells us they plan to frame the letter. They say it makes them feel more connected with the uncle they never got the chance to know.

Below is the letter in it's entirety:

"Hello mother. Well I thought I would drop you a few lines to let you know that I am getting along fine so far and I hope this letter finds you the same. Mother you will have to excuse my writing, I am writing this letter in a foxhole and I can't write so good. Tell Dad and all the children I said hello and I would like to see them. And mother, take care of my wife and when the baby's born please let me know. Love, your son, Bill."

