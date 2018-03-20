Caught on Camera: Authorities search for business burglary suspect

From the Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Office

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who was caught on camera breaking into a gas station.

Authorities posted the video to their Facebook page.

It happened Thursday at Nickolas' Corner in Breman.

You can see the suspect beat on the door, armed with a hammer, causing plenty of damage.

Eventually the suspect makes a hole large enough to crawl through.

If you have any information, please contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office at 270-338-3345 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

