Near $1m awarded for road repairs in Princeton

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Some much needed repairs are coming to roads in one city.

On Monday, the Princeton Board of Public Works and Safety awarded a bid of $938,850 to repair roads around the city. The plan is still waiting for approval from engineering and legal reviews.

According to officials the project will repave 14 streets throughout the city.

