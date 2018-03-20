Police chase ends with man in custody, damaged tires for driver passing through

Spike sticks were used to stop John Smith who, police say, stole a car.

Jessica Durham is one of several drivers who police say crossed paths with a set of spike strips put out on the road to try and stop Smith who was fleeing from police. This all happened as she was taking her kids to school on Tuesday morning.

"I was trying to get out of the way so I moved my car all the way over to the right and I ran over something that I couldn't avoid because there (were) cars stopped on the shoulder, the cops were over here. I didn't realize what it was or what happened until my tire went flat," Durham said.

Durham says authorities on scene told her two other drivers had flat tires from the spike strips as well. After hours in the shop and spending more than $300 for towing and new tires, she's now working with the city to try and get her money back.

Evansville police tell us in a situation like this it is common for them to document it.

After that, a claim is filed with the city for damages. As for Durham, she says she's waiting on a letter from the attorney generals office to move forward.

