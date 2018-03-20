UE Women's Golf finishes eighth at Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate

The University of Evansville women's golf team earned an eighth-place finish at the Bobby Nichols Invitational at Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tenn.

In the final round of the three-day tournament, the Purple Aces recorded a team score of 330 for a total of 973 (330 - 313 - 330), putting the Aces in eighth. Jacksonville State won the intercollegiate with a three-round total of 902 (299 - 306 - 297), finishing with an 11-stroke advantage over second-place Marshall.

Sophia Rohleder paced Evansville with a 232 (80 - 74 - 78), placing her in a tie for 16th after the three-round tournament. On the final day of the intercollegiate, Rohleder carded a 78, moving the freshman up a spot in the final standings.

Following Rohleder for the Aces was Madison Chaney who finished in a tie for 31st. Chaney opened the tournament with a 78 and 77 over the first two rounds before finishing the competition wit an 85 for a three-round total of 240. Three strokes back of Chaney was Minka Gill, who bounced back with back-to-back 78s to close the tournament. After an opening-round 87, Gill used the consecutive rounds of 78 to move her up 10 spots in the final standings into a tie for 40th with a three-day total of 243.

Aces Giulia Mallmann and Lexie Sollman finished the intercollegiate with identical three-round totals of 262, earning the pair a tie for 50th. Mallmann wrapped-up the tournament with a 90 in the final round, while Sollman tallied an 89 on the final day.

The Aces are next in action March 26 and 27 at the Arkansas Little Rock Intercollegiate Maumelle Country Club in Maumelle, Ark.

Courtesy: UE Athletics