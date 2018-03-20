UE Volleyball summer camps set for July

University of Evansville volleyball camps make their return to Meeks Family Fieldhouse this summer. Several options are available for various age and skill levels.

To sign up for any of the camps, click here: https://acesvolleyballcamps.teamapp.com/events. If you have any questions, please email acesvolleyballcamps@gmail.com.

“I am excited to bring back our summer camp sessions. After taking a break last summer due to gym renovations, we are ready to host this coming July,” Purple Aces head coach Manolo Concepcion said. “My favorite aspect about this year’s edition is that it includes options for multiple populations (elementary, middle, and high school), as well as skill, position, and college focused development.”

• All-Skills Camp (K-6th grade):

Dates: July 16-17th at 8am-12pm

Price: $95

This camp will be focused on teaching players entering Kinder to 8th grade the essential volleyball skills in order to become mechanically efficient by emphasizing on technical training. The main goal is to give individual attention to each camper. For each camp, participants will be placed into groups of similar experience and skill, making sure that all campers are able to maximize their potential in accordance to their development phase and age.

• College Prep Camp (9th-12th grade)

Dates: July 16-17th at 1-6pm

Price: $115

This camp is designed for high school players aspiring to play at the college level. Advanced individual skills and elite game-like drills will be the main focus of this camp. The main goal is to give individual attention to each camper AND PROVIDE THEM WITH A COLLEGE-LEVEL PERSPECTIVE OF THE GAME. For each camp, participants will be placed into groups of similar experience and skill, making sure that all campers are able to maximize their potential in accordance to their development phase and age.

• All-Skills Camp (7th-12th grade):

Dates: July 18-19th at 8am-12pm

Price: $95

This camp will be focused on teaching players entering 9th to 12th grade the essential volleyball skills in order to become mechanically efficient by emphasizing on technical training. The main goal is to give individual attention to each camper. For each camp, participants will be placed into groups of similar experience and skill, making sure that all campers are able to maximize their potential in accordance to their development phase and age.

• Serving, Passing, Digging Camp (6th-12th grade):

Dates: July 18th at 1-4pm

Price: %55

This camp is designed for players looking to improve their serve-receive, defense, and serving skills through technical and tactical focus. Campers will receive a high volume of repetitions through individual and small group drills.

• Setting Camp (6th-12th grade):

Dates: July 19th at 1-4pm

Price: $55

This camp is designed for fundamental skill development at the setting position. Setters will focus on technical/tactical aspects through position-specific training and high volume of repetitions.

As a reminder, the GMS Coaches Clinic is also being held in Evansville this summer, click here for more information: Coaching Clinics

Courtesy: UE Athletics