IU’s King Named Big Ten Swimmer of the Year

Indiana University junior Lilly King continues to make history, as she was named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Year for a record third-straight season on Tuesday, the conference office announced.

The six-time NCAA champion and 12-time Big Ten champion is the first woman in league history to not only be named Swimmer of the Year three-consecutive years, but also the first to earn the accolade three times overall.

The honor is the ninth in program history, as a Hoosier has earned the award eight of the last 10 years – King (2016-18), Brooklynn Snodgrass (2014), Lindsay Vrooman (2013), Allysa Vavra (2012) and Kate Fesenko (2009-10).

At the NCAA Championships last week, King continued her dominance of the breaststroke events, winning her third-straight NCAA title in both the 100 and 200 breast. King reset the record books in both events, setting American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion pool and IU school records with times of 56.25 in the 100 breast and 2:02.60 in the 200 breast.

King also helped the Hoosiers earn the two best finishes for the program in relays at the NCAA Championships. IU placed second in the 400 medley relay and third in the 200 yard medley relay.

At the Big Ten Championships in February, King was named First-Team All-Big Ten after winning her third-straight crowns in both the 100 and 200 breast. The Evansville, Ind. native also won a gold medal with the 400 medley relay and a silver medal with the 200 medley relay.

Courtesy: Indiana Media Athletics