Rash of threats follow school shootings

Post Parkland threats forced police action and lock outs at schools across our area.

"They're not trying to be malicious. They're not trying to do something evil. They're not trying to terrorize people, but that's exactly what they're doing," said Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Herman.

A snapchat threat forced a lockin at some Warrick County schools, and some parents chose to kept their kids home.

Daviess County and Owensboro schools ramped up security because a threat outside the area was shared locally on social media.

A Central High School student got arrested after posting a Facebook threat.

Another threat warned, "North Posey Jr. High School, you're next."

Even though all the threats were unfounded, they had all to be investigated as real.

"We will use all of our manpower, and we will use all of our resources to make sure that no harm comes to any student that's attending school," said Posey County Sheriff Greg Oeth.

The panic reached such a pitch that Evansville and Henderson called news conferences on the same day to address the threats.

"We had one at Central High School. A kid didn't want to go to school the next day. He makes up a threat, hoping that school would be canceled," said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin. "This kid now is still sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail with a $20,000 bond. We are going to try to come up with every charge we can if you try to do these things."

"Checking backpacks, cars, social media accounts, are all important responsibilities that parents should help us with," said Henderson County School Superintendent Marganna Stanley.

That initial rash of threats eventually died down, but they are not gone.

At Ohio County High School recently, a girl was accused of writing a threat on a wall and charged with terroristic threatening - another example of how seriously educators and law enforcement are taking these threats.

