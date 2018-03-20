Results here: Illinois voters head to polls for primary elections

lllinois voters have headed to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the state's hotly contested Democratic and Republican primaries for governor.

Click here for Decision 2018 results. Polls close at 7:00.

Trucking company worker Joe Nowak of Summit in suburban Chicago says he voted for Democratic billionaire J.B. Pritzker, citing the need for change. He says Pritzker "has been knocking on doors his whole life."

Investment banker Suzanne Riordon from Brookfield says she cast her Democratic primary ballot for state Sen. Daniel Biss, who has touted himself as the middle-class candidate. She says she chose him because "we've gotten away from regular middle-class people being able to be elected."

Republican incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner faces a primary challenge from state Rep. Jeanne Ives. She got a vote from 59-year-old electrical contractor Robert O'Malley in suburban Chicago. He says he chose her because Rauner "went back on some of his promises."

