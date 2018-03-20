Sources: Evansville native David Ragland being interviewed for UE coaching job

According to sources close to UE Athletics, Valparaiso University assistant basketball coach David Ragland is being interviewed Tuesday for the University of Evansville head basketball coaching job.

Ragland is from Evansville and played basketball at Harrison High School and the University of Southern Indiana. He graduated from U.S.I in 2003.

According to Valparaiso's website, Ragland became the assistant coach in April 2016.

He has 13 years of collegiate coaching experience at places like Northern Kentucky, Bowling Green, Indiana State, and Vincennes.

Sources close to the UE athletics program also confirm that Walter McCarty will be interviewed Wednesday for the UE job.

Walter is currently assistant coach with the Boston Celtics.

He also played for Harrison High School and the University Of Kentucky before playing 10 years in the NBA.

