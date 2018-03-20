Evansville man falls 6 stories to his death

Police believe the death of an Evansville man was an accident.

The coroner says 23-year-old Wesley Walden was killed just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when he fell.

Police say he fell six stories off a balcony at Buckner Towers on Cherry Street.

There's no word yet on what caused Walden to fall, but police tell us they believe it was an accident.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.