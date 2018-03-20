Evansville man falls 6 stories to his death

A top education official in Indiana is opposing President Donald Trump's suggestion that arming teachers would be an effective way to prevent mass shootings in schools.More >>
According to sources close to UE Athletics, Valparaiso University assistant basketball coach David Ragland is being interviewed Tuesday for the University of Evansville head basketball coaching job.More >>
A suspect is in custody after a chase in Evansville. It happened Monday morning around 8:30.More >>
The coroner says 23-year-old Wesley Walden was killed just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday when he fell.More >>
An Owensboro man is facing a manslaughter charge after the man he was involved in a fight with died.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
He admitted saying that people in Congress need to "get off their f---ing a----" in the call.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
