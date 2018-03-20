Man dies weeks after fight; Owensboro man facing manslaughter charge

An Owensboro man is facing a manslaughter charge after the man he was involved in a fight with died.

According to OPD, early in the morning on March 4 officers went to check out a report in the 3300 block of Wandering Lane about a man bleeding from his head.

Police say the man, identified as 59-year-old Jose Chavez, had been involved in a fight with 26-year-old Benjamin Lindsey in the 600 block of Crittenden St.

Police say Lindsey told them when Chavez tried to start a fight with him, he hit Chavez which caused Chavez to fall and hit his head. Lindsey then took Chavez back home to Wandering Lane.

Chavez was taken to the hospital for treatment, but police say he died on Saturday from his injuries.

Lindsey was arrested Monday on a manslaughter charge. He is being held in the Daviess Co. Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

