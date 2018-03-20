Spike strips used to end Evansville chase

The suspect was treated at the scene for dog bites. (WFIE)

A suspect is in custody after a chase in Evansville.

Police say the suspect stole a car on South Roosevelt Dr. Monday morning around 5:30.

Not so fast: slow and long police chase ends with a man in custody… All of this after he reportedly stole the car he tried to get away in… pic.twitter.com/J4kt2GCUbX — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 20, 2018

Officers later spotted him around 8:30 at 1st Ave and the Lloyd and began to chase him. The chase went from Fulton to Diamond where deputies put spike strips down, causing three of the car's tires to go flat.

The chase continued on Mesker Park Drive at slow speeds. The driver eventually lost control at Kleitz Road and ended up in a front yard of a home.

We're told the suspect tried to get out of the car and run away but a police K-9 quickly caught him. He was treated at the scene for dog bites and then taken to jail.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.

Here’s a look at that stolen car the driver crashed after a long but slow police chase. The man police arrested is now headed to jail with bite marks from the K9 who tracked him down on his leg…@14News pic.twitter.com/EC7vZTDz30 — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 20, 2018

