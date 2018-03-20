Police use stop sticks to end Evansville chase

A suspect is in custody after a chase in Evansville. It happened Monday morning around 8:30.More >>
A suspect is in custody after a chase in Evansville. It happened Monday morning around 8:30.More >>
One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.More >>
One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.More >>
Around midnight, police were called to the southeast side of Evansville, near Covert Avenue, to check out a shots fired call.More >>
Around midnight, police were called to the southeast side of Evansville, near Covert Avenue, to check out a shots fired call.More >>
Metal detectors made it back on the agenda at the Henderson County School Board meeting Monday evening. Two women presented a petition to board members with 2,030 signatures in support of implementing the devices. Tammy Gibson and Sherri McClean say they want what is best for their grand children, and after hearing 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, they soon set out to start collecting signatures. "We want something done," Gibson said. "We didn't...More >>
Metal detectors made it back on the agenda at the Henderson County School Board meeting Monday evening. Two women presented a petition to board members with 2,030 signatures in support of implementing the devices. Tammy Gibson and Sherri McClean say they want what is best for their grand children, and after hearing 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, they soon set out to start collecting signatures. "We want something done," Gibson said. "We didn't...More >>
The family who lives there tells 14 News it's not unusual for vehicles to end up in their yard. But, this is the first time a car has ever ended up in their home.More >>
The family who lives there tells 14 News it's not unusual for vehicles to end up in their yard. But, this is the first time a car has ever ended up in their home.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
ATF and FBI agents held a news conference regarding the explosion in Schertz, TX. where a package exploded on a conveyor belt.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the 2016 stabbings of her children.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for the 2016 stabbings of her children.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>
A New Orleans high school student was able to take her on-duty Marine boyfriend to prom in a unique way.More >>