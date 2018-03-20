Suspect on the loose after Evansville chase

Around midnight, police were called to the southeast side of Evansville, near Covert Avenue, to check out a shots fired call.More >>
Around midnight, police were called to the southeast side of Evansville, near Covert Avenue, to check out a shots fired call.More >>
Metal detectors made it back on the agenda at the Henderson County School Board meeting Monday evening. Two women presented a petition to board members with 2,030 signatures in support of implementing the devices. Tammy Gibson and Sherri McClean say they want what is best for their grand children, and after hearing 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, they soon set out to start collecting signatures. "We want something done," Gibson said. "We didn't...More >>
Metal detectors made it back on the agenda at the Henderson County School Board meeting Monday evening. Two women presented a petition to board members with 2,030 signatures in support of implementing the devices. Tammy Gibson and Sherri McClean say they want what is best for their grand children, and after hearing 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, they soon set out to start collecting signatures. "We want something done," Gibson said. "We didn't...More >>
One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.More >>
One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.More >>
The family who lives there tells 14 News it's not unusual for vehicles to end up in their yard. But, this is the first time a car has ever ended up in their home.More >>
The family who lives there tells 14 News it's not unusual for vehicles to end up in their yard. But, this is the first time a car has ever ended up in their home.More >>
The attorney for former McLean County School Superintendent Terry Hayes has now objected in writing to actions taken by the school board.More >>
The attorney for former McLean County School Superintendent Terry Hayes has now objected in writing to actions taken by the school board.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.More >>
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after his leg was apparently sucked into the suction line of a lazy river at a North Myrtle Beach resort, and he was held underwater for about 10 minutes, according to witnesses.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.More >>