Suspect on the loose after Evansville chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Suspect on the loose after Evansville chase

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
Dakota James, 23. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Dakota James, 23. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
A shots fired call led to a chain of events for Evansville police. (WFIE) A shots fired call led to a chain of events for Evansville police. (WFIE)
Police say the driver, 23-year-old Dakota James, lost control and crashed into a curb. (WFIE) Police say the driver, 23-year-old Dakota James, lost control and crashed into a curb. (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A shots fired call led to a chain of events for Evansville police. 

Around midnight, police were called to the southeast side of Evansville, near Covert Avenue, to check out a shots fired call. 

Police tell us they were looking for a car that left the scene and spotted it speeding down Riverside Drive at Highway 41.

A chase ensued down southeast Riverside, reaching speeds of about 60 miles an hour until police say the driver, 23-year-old Dakota James, lost control and crashed into a curb.

James was taken to the hospital after the crash. Police said he was complaining of head pain, but he's now in jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving without a license.

Police are still looking for the other person who was in the car with James. Anyone with information should call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

No one was hurt in the shooting, that started the chain of events.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly