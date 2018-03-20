Suspect on the loose after Evansville chase

Police say the driver, 23-year-old Dakota James, lost control and crashed into a curb. (WFIE)

A shots fired call led to a chain of events for Evansville police.

Around midnight, police were called to the southeast side of Evansville, near Covert Avenue, to check out a shots fired call.

Police tell us they were looking for a car that left the scene and spotted it speeding down Riverside Drive at Highway 41.

A chase ensued down southeast Riverside, reaching speeds of about 60 miles an hour until police say the driver, 23-year-old Dakota James, lost control and crashed into a curb.

James was taken to the hospital after the crash. Police said he was complaining of head pain, but he's now in jail on charges of resisting law enforcement and driving without a license.

Police are still looking for the other person who was in the car with James. Anyone with information should call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.

No one was hurt in the shooting, that started the chain of events.

