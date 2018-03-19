School metal detector petition garners over 2,000 signatures

Metal detectors made it back on the agenda at the Henderson County School Board meeting Monday evening. Two women presented a petition to board members with 2,030 signatures in support of implementing the devices. Tammy Gibson and Sherri McClean say they want what is best for their grand children, and after hearing 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, they soon set out to start collecting signatures. "We want something done," Gibson said. "We didn't...More >>
One person was killed after gunshots were fired in an area on Sutherland Road in Owensboro.More >>
The family who lives there tells 14 News it's not unusual for vehicles to end up in their yard. But, this is the first time a car has ever ended up in their home.More >>
The attorney for former McLean County School Superintendent Terry Hayes has now objected in writing to actions taken by the school board.More >>
Evansville City Council has voted not to implement term limits.More >>
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.More >>
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.More >>
The sheriff says he isn’t sure how the boy was able to access the gun or what consequences he may face.More >>
Monday's storms left homes heavily damaged in Ardmore. Officials say it is likely that a tornado touched down.More >>
A protest is underway outside Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services. Protesters say this is for children who have been murdered while social workers were handling their cases.More >>
