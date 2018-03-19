School metal detector petition garners over 2,000 signatures

Metal detectors made it back on the agenda at the Henderson County School Board meeting Monday evening.

Two women presented a petition to board members with 2,030 signatures in support of implementing the devices.

Tammy Gibson and Sherri McClean say they want what is best for their grand children, and after hearing 17 were killed in the Parkland, Florida shooting, they soon set out to start collecting signatures.

"We want something done," Gibson said. "We didn't just put that paper up there for it to get thrown away, or for them to say, 'ok this isn't going to work so we won't work on it.'"

"We're not trying to be heroes," McClean chimed in. "We're just trying to protect our kids. There has been too many deaths already. We don't want any in Henderson."

School Board officials questioned how effective the technology would actually be during the meeting. Superintendent Morganna Stanley said board members are constantly working with local law enforcement agencies and the Kentucky Center of School Safety to weigh the options.

"I'm not saying I have an answer," Mrs. Stanley said. "I just have a bunch of questions that go with the conversation if you all choose that we need to have going forward," she addressed to her colleagues. "Every solution presents another potential challenge, and it's important that we recognize that a counter measure sometimes happens in safety procedures."

Grandmothers McClean and Gibson told us, they plan to be at every school board meeting until they get answers.

"My grandson texted me and told me he was scared for his life that day they had a threat at the high school," Gibson described. "We stayed at the school for about an hour watching, just to make sure everything was okay. He texted me, 'I love you,' and I didn't know if that was going to be the last words I seen from him in a text message," Gibson said.

"We will stand up for them. We will. This is not over," the two said.

School officials Monday evening said they're looking into some possible immediate changes in school security, like adding more school resource officers at the middle schools, or adding panic buttons for teachers in their buildings.

