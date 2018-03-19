Owensboro Catholic names new head football coach

Owensboro Catholic found the right man for its head coaching vacancy.

Jason Morris, the Aces offensive coordinator the past two years, was officially named OC's head football coach. He replaces John Edge who resigned this offseason to take the head coach job at South Spencer.

Morris beat out applicants from all over the country, staying close to him. He graduated from Hancock County High School in 2001 and has had numerous coaching stints in Kentucky since.

Aces Principal, Gates Settle, said that it was clear from the beginning that Morris was the right fit.

"In going through our process, it kept coming back to his commitment," stated Settle. "His dedication, his relationship with the kids, with the parents, with the faculty, with the administration in the building was outstanding and he just was the best candidate for the position."

"I'm very humbled, very grateful for the opportunity," said Morris. "Mr. Settle, our principal, has stuck behind me since day one, he knows that I'm going to treat the kids the right way and I'm going to work them as hard as I can at the same time to make them the best student athlete that they can be and we will be really success moving forward."

Morris stated that he will keep all five assistant coaches that were previously apart of Edge's staff and that not much will change with the Aces gameplan.

