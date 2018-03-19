McLean Co. HS wins 2018 KY Powerlifting Championship - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

McLean Co. HS wins 2018 KY Powerlifting Championship

Posted by Bethany Miller, Sports Director
(WFIE)
MCLEAN CO., KY (WFIE) -

On March 17, twenty-four teams and nearly 400 Powerlifters across Kentucky competed for the 38th Annual Kentucky State High School Bench and Clean Powerlifting Championship title held at Central Hardin High School in Cecilia KY.

Twelve members of McLean County Cougar Football competed and brought home the title of 2018 Kentucky State High School Powerlifting Champions. McLean County is the smallest school to ever win this prestigious title.

In addition to their championship title, several members received top awards in their respective weight classes with three Cougars claiming individual state titles.

Logan Case, Noah Knight and Wes Wells claimed state champion titles, placing second is Dalton Eubanks, River Wathen and Jaden Nelson along with Noah Baldwin and Andrew Munster finishing third in their weight classes.

Additional McLean County powerlifters competing at state are Nikolas De la Cruz, Corby Moore, House Bolton and Zanner Abney. The McLean County Powerlifting team was coached by McLean County Head Coach Zach Wagner and Assistant Coach Chris Nelson.

HIGH SCHOOL DIVISION

Weight Class/ Player Name/ Award

125/ Jaden Nelson/ 2nd
125/ River Wathen/ 2nd
145/ Noah Baldwin/ 3rd
155/ Andrew Munster/ 3rd
175/ Noah Knight/ 1st - State Champion
220/ Logan Case/ 1st - State Champion
250/ Dalton Eubanks/ 2nd

MIDDLE SCHOOL DIVISION
Weight Class/Player Name/Award

Heavyweight/ Wes Wells/ 1st - State Champion

Other McLean County Powerlifters competing at State:
Nikolas De la Cruz, Corby Moore, Zanner Abney, Houston Bolton

Courtesy: McLean County High School

