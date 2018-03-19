Attorney of former McLean Co. School Superintendent objects to board's actions

The attorney for former McLean County School Superintendent Terry Hayes has now objected in writing to actions taken by the school board.

As we reported last week, the board accepted Hayes' resignation after allegations of inappropriate conduct. But Hayes' attorney, David Yewell, said Hayes never tendered a resignation.

In a letter on Monday, Yewell requested that the board rescind the acceptance of Hayes' resignation. Yewell also asked that no charges against Hayes be published in the minutes of the board meeting

Yewell says at least three board members talked to the people making accusations against Hayes, but Hayes never had the opportunity to face his accusers or defend himself.

