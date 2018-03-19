Search continues for next UE basketball coach - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Search continues for next UE basketball coach

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Bethany Miller, Sports Director
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The University of Evansville is still searching for a replacement for Marty Simmons, after he was released by the Aces after 11 seasons.

UE is still searching for the right man for the head coach position, but the Aces have now moved onto the interview rounds with the candidates.

14 News can confirm that Calbert Cheaney was on UE's campus Monday. Another source told us that Walter McCarty will undergo an interview on campus Wednesday, UE officials would not confirm.

