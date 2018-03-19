Family working to raise importance, awareness of seat belts

12 years have a gone by since a Daviess County teenager died in an accident after being thrown from her vehicle.

Megan Miller was only 17 when she lost her life. Since then, her family has worked to show the importance of buckling up.

According to law enforcement records, back in 2014, Kentucky had 521 motor vehicles fatalities, and the Miller's say they don't want any other families to experience what they had to go through.

A roll over simulator, on display Monday in the Don Moore over flow car lot off of Highway 54, shows what could happen to those who choose not to wear their seat belts.

Inside the vehicle are four dummies, including both children and adults, two strapped in, and two are not. Both of those not wearing their seat belts are thrown out of the car.

A memory, and now mission,for the Miller family. The Daviess County High School junior, was killed when she was thrown from her vehicle in an accident.

Megan's family is also taking on a social media movement, encouraging people to take a picture of themselves, while parked, wearing their seat belts and post it in memory of Megan miller.

