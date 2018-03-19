Public library hosts first 'Active Shooter Class' presentation - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Public library hosts first 'Active Shooter Class' presentation

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Jim Stratman, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The first of five active shooter classes took place at the Evansville Public Library McCollough branch on Monday.

Library officials took the public through the steps you should take when faced with an active shooter. They highlighted three options for responding to a situation: run, hide, or fight.

After the presentation the public could stay to learn how to respond after a shooting takes place. Patching the wounds and keeping someone alive until medical personnel can get there.

"With all the things going on now a days, the public needs to know," Donna Seaton, Training Organizer, explained. "They need to be educated and they need to know what to do in these situations. The more that we can help educated them and get them to make the right decision, the better."

The next active shooter class at an Evansville Library is scheduled for this Saturday at the Red Bank Branch from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 9:47 PM EDT2018-03-20 01:47:53 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    More >>

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    More >>

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    More >>

  • LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    LA twin receives new liver, other close to death

    Source: Gofundme.comSource: Gofundme.com

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    More >>

    Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly