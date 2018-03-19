Public library hosts first 'Active Shooter Class' presentation

The first of five active shooter classes took place at the Evansville Public Library McCollough branch on Monday.

Library officials took the public through the steps you should take when faced with an active shooter. They highlighted three options for responding to a situation: run, hide, or fight.

After the presentation the public could stay to learn how to respond after a shooting takes place. Patching the wounds and keeping someone alive until medical personnel can get there.

"With all the things going on now a days, the public needs to know," Donna Seaton, Training Organizer, explained. "They need to be educated and they need to know what to do in these situations. The more that we can help educated them and get them to make the right decision, the better."

The next active shooter class at an Evansville Library is scheduled for this Saturday at the Red Bank Branch from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.