OPD investigating nude Snapchats sent to minors

Some of us spend hours a day on our phones and social media.

But no one expects to open their phone and see what local teens have seen, Snapchats of nude pictures, and police reports are showing just that.

Terri Crowe works at New Beginnings sexual assault support services and often sees cases like this.

"It would be the perfect opportunity to talk with her about what is a healthy relationship," she said of the situation.

She says it is very important to talk to your child about sex at a young age so they feel comfortable talking with you. She says children need to have guidelines when it comes to social media.

"Be very cautious in how and when you're letting your children have access to this. Even as teenagers," Crowe said. "You can't just give you child a phone, with no boundaries."

She believes having your child's phone password, social media passwords, and taking the phone at bedtime are just a few good practices to follow.

OPD tells us that sending nude pictures through Snapchat to a juvenile can create real consequences such as charges with distribution of obscene matter to minors.

"When you make mature decisions like sending a picture of private body parts, then you have to be ready for a mature consequence," explained Crowe.

But Crowe says social media isn't all bad, it's just important to know how to monitor it best for your child

"Is Snapchat in of itself bad? Absolutely not? Just like any other tool, you have to use it wisely," Crowe said. "And you have to understand what the potential risks are."

If you believe your child has received unsolicited inappropriate messages, do not hesitate to contact OPD.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.